Ricky Wilson is to release an album for children.

The Kaiser Chiefs frontman ended up penning a collection of songs for young ears after the novel he was trying to write naturally ended up rhyming.

Ricky told The Sun: “I’ve written a children’s record, which I don’t think many people have.

“I started writing a book because I was enjoying the freedom of not having to think about going on tour.

“I thought: ‘I’m going to write a fantastic novel’. Writing a novel is hard. I noticed it started to rhyme and it turned into songs.

“Now I’ve written a load of songs for kids that are really good. It’s all demoed and I’m very excited about it.”

The 43-year-old singer had been in talks with a number of publishers to get the tome released.

He said at the time: “I don’t know when it’s coming out — it’s with two publishers at the moment. It’s exciting, like being signed again.”

Meanwhile, the 'I Predict A Riot' hitmaker married Grace Zito last month after postponing their nuptials four times because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The UK restrictions meant they had just 20 guests at their celebrations, meaning his bandmates were unable to attend.

However, Ricky insisted his musical "brothers" - Andrew 'Whitey' White, Simon Rix, Nick 'Peanut' Baines and Vijay Mistry - weren't upset about missing out as they understood and are looking forward to a big party at a later date.

Ricky spilled: "There’s so much to look forward to in the future now. I feel like it’s a weight off our shoulders. I feel like we can now move on and anything seems possible now. There were loads of friends that couldn’t be there – my band weren’t even there. But we’ve got plenty of opportunity to have a big party and we are going to do it.

"It was weird [the band weren't there], because obviously I’m very close to them and we’ve been travelling the world together for 20 years. But we’re the best of friends and as close as brothers can be.

"I live on a bus with them, so they know that I love them. None of them were p***ed off they couldn’t be there. And I got a nice card from them with a £200 B&Q voucher."

Grace added: "Because of what’s gone on over the last year, nobody’s upset, they’re just really happy that we’ve managed to do it."