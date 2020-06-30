Ricky Wilson is determined to get married in September, even with a limited guest list.

The Kaiser Chiefs frontman had always planned to tie the knot with fiancee Grace Zito later this year and they are still going ahead with their nuptials, despite restrictions in place due to the coronavirus pandemic meaning they may only be allowed 30 guests in attendance.

He told The Sun newspaper: ''We're doing it in Bath at The Pig, because we love the hotel. My friend Robin owns it and he said we could use it.

''We're still booked in for three days and at the moment we're allowed 30 people.

''Let's hope there's not a second wave from people at the beach because I want to get married, folks.''

The happy couple first met when Grace was the 40-year-old singer's stylist during his time coaching on singing talent show 'The Voice', which he featured on from 2014 to 2016.

The pair got together in 2015, after he and TV producer Lesley Williams split in 2014 after five years together.

The 'I Predict A Riot' hitmaker admitted the current lockdown means they have had to spend a lot more time together and get a glimpse into life ''when you're retired''.

He added: ''Being in lockdown with someone is a bit like what it will be like when you're retired.

''And now I know we're safe, we can cope with each other, and it's actually really good.

''You realise that what you need and what you want is very different. And I only really need Grace and the dog.''

Ricky, 42, previously opened up on the idea of raising a family, and while he's keen to have kids one day, he wants to wait until they've tied the knot.

He quipped: ''We're practising... I'd like to get married first. There's some old Italian grandparents [on Grace's side] that probably wouldn't be happy if we didn't!

''There's no date set for the wedding but it'll be churchy, followed by a big party with music from a DJ.''