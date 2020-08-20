Ricky Wilson doesn't know how much money he has.

The 42-year-old music star has confessed to being a ''miser'' and also revealed he doesn't even know where all of his money is.

Ricky - who drives a Toyota RAV4 - said: ''I'm quite a miser to be honest. I don't really like spending money, which is good. I don't even like to know how much money I've got.

''My mortgage adviser ticked me off the other day because he said I should really know how much money I have and where it is. I don't have an expensive car or anything.''

Ricky has sold millions of records as part of the Kaiser Chiefs and has also starred as a judge on 'The Voice'.

However, he's admitted to being extremely careful with his cash.

Ricky - who is estimated to be worth around £7 million - told the 'Walking The Dog' podcast: ''Therapy is a good thing for lots of people but I couldn't get my head around how much it costs.

''And if you're sitting in there thinking about how much money it's costing, you're not in the right place.''

Ricky previously claimed that his TV career saved the Kaiser Chiefs.

The music star joined 'The Voice' in 2013 and although he was accused of selling out at the time, he believes it ultimately helped the band.

Ricky said: ''I thoroughly enjoy going on TV and stringing sentences together and sitting on a sofa next to Giles Brandreth.

''There's a lot of people who don't like doing that, who think it gets in the way of the music. But if other bands had someone like me in them, they'd do a lot better.''