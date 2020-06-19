Ricky Martin has revealed his big plans to hold a major wedding party with all four of his and husband Jwan Yosef's children present.
Ricky Martin wants his ''big'' wedding party to ''last four days''.
The 'Livin La Vida Loca' hitmaker tied the knot with Jwan Yosef in 2018, but the pair are yet to host a major bash to celebrate their nuptials.
However, the 48-year-old singer has revealed he is intent on hosting a major extravaganza with his youngest kids Renn and Lucía present, as it was only twins Matteo and Valentino, 11, who witnessed Ricky and Jwan say their vows two years ago.
He told Mexican show 'Ventaneando': ''Either way I would like to have a big party ... I want the wedding to last four days.
''The twins were there, but I believe that Renn and Lucía need to be part of this celebration as well.''
Ricky - who began dating his spouse in 2016, with the pair getting engaged in November that year - admitted he knew from the moment he met Jwan that he wanted to marry him.
He said: ''When I met my husband, I saw him and said, 'I'm going to get married.' During the 'Hello, pleasure to meet you,' I thought, 'This is the love of my life.'''
The 'She Bangs' hitmaker revealed that their LA wedding was ''super improvised'' and spontaneous, as he gushed over how similar he and his other half are.
Ricky added: ''He is brilliant, he's creative like me.
''Two madmen have gotten together! Months passed and we said, 'What are we waiting for? This is meant to be.'
''It just so happened that my parents were here in Los Angeles, and his parents were as well, so I said, 'We have no other reason to wait, call the judge!' It was super improvised.''
Ricky previously claimed the pair are intent on having a ''public'' ceremony that they can ''share with the world'', as they want their nuptials to be a ''great event''.
He said: ''It's going to be a great event. And people will be talking about it. We're a modern family, and I think people need to see, and I want to normalise the beauty of our family. That's why I'm making it public and I'm going to share my wedding with the world.''
