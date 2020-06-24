Ricky Martin turned to music to help with anxiety during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 48-year-old star admitted he's ''never had to deal with this'' before, and he found himself struggling to adjust to a new way of living.

He told Extra: ''Pretty much I was going through the grief that everybody was going through...

''You know, the way things were are no more, so obviously that activated what I now call anxiety.

''I never had to deal with this in my life... so I locked myself in the studio.''

Ricky - who has four children with husband Jwan Yosef - heaped praise on his partner and revealed they have tried to be open with their kids about the current situation.

He said: ''Jwan is an amazing father. We talk with honesty, especially to the twins... They have a lot of questions and we just answer with honesty and transparency... and they feel protected.''

The 'Livin' La Vida Loca' hitmaker also opened up on the Black Lives Matter movement and how it can create positive change in the world.

He added: ''I think this is a great opportunity for everybody to create a new constitution of life and leave behind what wasn't working...

''Let's try to think out of the box and do new things.''

Meanwhile, Ricky - who married Jwan in 2018 - revealed he is intent on hosting a major extravaganza with his youngest kids Renn and Lucía present, as it was only twins Matteo and Valentino, 11, who witnessed their wedding two years ago.

He recently said: ''Either way I would like to have a big party ... I want the wedding to last four days.

''The twins were there, but I believe that Renn and Lucía need to be part of this celebration as well.''

Ricky - who began dating his spouse in 2016, with the pair getting engaged in November that year - admitted he knew from the moment he met Jwan that he wanted to marry him.

He said: ''When I met my husband, I saw him and said, 'I'm going to get married.' During the 'Hello, pleasure to meet you,' I thought, 'This is the love of my life.'''