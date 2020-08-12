Ricky Martin went through a ''grieving process'' because he didn't imagine he'd ever be a father.

The 48-year-old singer - who raises 12-year-old twins Valentino and Matteo, two-year-old Lucia and Renn, nine months, with husband Jwan Yosef - didn't think parenthood would be an option for him because of his sexuality before he came out as gay.

He said: ''Many years I dreamt of being a father, and many, many, many times I went through this grieving process of I am gay, I am a closeted gay man, and I'm not going to be able to be a daddy.

''Obviously adoption is an option and it's very beautiful, but unfortunately for gay men it's very difficult to adopt in some countries.''

The 'Livin' La Vida Loca hitmaker admitted he often thinks about having more children and is hopeful he'll be a grandfather one day.

He told Out magazine: ''I would love to have many grandkids in the future and have every Sunday filled with family but, you know, we have to see what happens.

''There's moments where I want 10 more, and then there are those mornings where everybody's crying and I'm like, 'OK, maybe we're fine at six.' ''

Ricky also went through a period of ''mourning'' for his career earlier this year when social distancing measures were introduced due to the coronavirus pandemic because he was convinced his days of big gigs were over.

He said: ''I went through this mourning process of me letting go of the possibility of ever performing in front of 20,000 people again.

''That's what they were telling us. For me it was like, I don't know how to do anything else.

''I always thought I was going to be able to do this as long as I wanted to -- even if I looked ridiculous onstage at 70 years old with a cane, it was my option. But apparently that was no more.''