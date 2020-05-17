Ricky Gervais wants to see NHS heroes receive honours from Queen Elizabeth II in the 2021 New Year Honours List - not celebrities.
Ricky Gervais wants to see NHS heroes receive honours from Queen Elizabeth II in the 2021 New Year Honours List - not celebrities.
The 56-year-old comedian and actor has praised the frontline workers for the National Health Service (NHS) in the UK, who are fighting to save lives amid the ongoing threat of coronavirus.
And because of their hard work, the 'After Life' star believes they should be recognised by the Queen in her annual honours ceremony, rather than giving titles - including Knighthoods and Damehoods - to celebrities.
He said: ''I never want anyone to complain about the NHS again, or nurses or doctors or anyone on the front line. We've got to remember we clapped for them and that should always be there.
''The New Year's Honours list should not go to celebrities this year. It should go to those people. Give it to someone who gave a kidney to a stranger, not someone who invented a new type of mascara. I've seen people given a knighthood for services to fashion. What are you talking about, services to fashion? Christ, it's not that hard. People are finding cures for cancer and AIDs.''
Ricky also took aim at reality stars who believe fame will make them ''happy'', as he believes it is ''bordering on mental illness'' to hunt for fame.
Speaking to the 'Christian O'Connell Show' in Australia, he added: ''We all want to be happy. We don't know how to do it. Sometimes we're sold bad advice.
''People think fame can make them happy. Then they're like, why am I not happy? People don't realise having worth is a huge thing to tick off before you can feel happy. And fame's not the place for it.
''I see these reality shows they go on and they're bordering on mental illness in a way. People think, 'Oh if I could just be loved and accepted by strangers I'd be happy', no ... that's not true either. You've got to learn to love yourself.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
The original BBC sitcom The Office ran for 14 episodes from 2001 to 2003, and...
Since becoming infamous after appearing on the popular reality/documentary show, The Office, David Brent has...
The UK was introduced to David Brent when the BBC decided to make a real...
A Little Girl's Mother has high expectations of her daughter, given her own career success,...
Now in its third instalment, it's clearer than ever that this franchise is based on...
Larry Daley, the former security guard at the American Museum of Natural History in New...
Following on from the discovery that New York Natural History Museum's exhibits come to life...
Where the 2011 reboot felt effortless in the way it recaptured that warmly anarchic Muppets...
Kermit and friends are set to go international with the help of their unfortunately named...
Kermit and friends return, embarking on an extensive world tour that sees them reach all...
Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Animal and friends are up to their usual tricks as...
Scorch Supernova is a highly respected astronaut who also happens to be a brawny blue...
Underneath the famous Muppet Theatre, oil has been discovered. Tex Richman, an oilman, finds out...
Watch the trailer for Cemetery Junction Freddie, Bruce and Snork are three best friends boys...