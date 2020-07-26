Ricky Gervais insists being ''brave'' with his work is more important than winning awards, as he prefers taking risks to reaping rewards.
Ricky Gervais insists being ''brave'' with his work is more important than winning awards.
The 'After Life' creator and star admitted it is ''lovely'' to be recognised for his work and he appreciates he earns a lot of money, but these days he finds fulfilment in doing the best he can for his audiences.
He told Closer magazine: ''The decent money is great and winning awards was lovely. But more and more, I realise the only thing that really matters is - was I the bravest I could be in my writing? Was I the most honest?
''I don't want to be more famous or richer or win more awards, I just don't. Am I giving the audience the best I can? That's what drives me.
''I get an adrenaline rush when I think, 'Oh they won't see that coming.' That's what excites me now.''
The 59-year-old comic has spent the last few months at his London home with partner Jane Fallon and insisted he's no desire to complain about the lockdown measures imposed to slow the spread of coronavirus because he's never been big on socialising, he has a large and comfortable house, and he's got plenty to do - as well as a well-stocked alcohol cupboard.
He said: ''As I've said before, you won't hear me moaning while I'm swanning around being a writer in a house with a garden. The only big difference is my tour is postponed, but we'll do it another time, when everything is back to normal and people can enjoy it more.
''I've been doing a lot more exercise to fill the days.
''I think people are going to miss the hours that they've got when they go back to work and commuting and all those things that isn't 'their' time.
''But you know what, it's been fine. I mean, it's not over. I think a lot of people, particularly in England, think it's over now, like 'That's it. That was a weird couple of months...' It's not over yet.
''But, yeah, I'm absolutely fine. I've always got enough booze for a nuclear winter. And I've never liked people coming to the house, so it suits me.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
The original BBC sitcom The Office ran for 14 episodes from 2001 to 2003, and...
Since becoming infamous after appearing on the popular reality/documentary show, The Office, David Brent has...
The UK was introduced to David Brent when the BBC decided to make a real...
A Little Girl's Mother has high expectations of her daughter, given her own career success,...
Now in its third instalment, it's clearer than ever that this franchise is based on...
Larry Daley, the former security guard at the American Museum of Natural History in New...
Following on from the discovery that New York Natural History Museum's exhibits come to life...
Where the 2011 reboot felt effortless in the way it recaptured that warmly anarchic Muppets...
Kermit and friends are set to go international with the help of their unfortunately named...
Kermit and friends return, embarking on an extensive world tour that sees them reach all...
Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Animal and friends are up to their usual tricks as...
Scorch Supernova is a highly respected astronaut who also happens to be a brawny blue...
Underneath the famous Muppet Theatre, oil has been discovered. Tex Richman, an oilman, finds out...
Watch the trailer for Cemetery Junction Freddie, Bruce and Snork are three best friends boys...