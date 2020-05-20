Stand-up star Ricky Gervais has hailed ''lioness'' mothers all over the world.
Ricky Gervais has hailed ''lioness'' mothers all over the world.
The 58-year-old star - whose mother, Eva, died aged 74 of lung cancer in 2000 - has praised women around the globe, admitting his own mum's work ethic served as an inspiration.
Ricky shared: ''We had no money, so [my dad] was a labourer all his life ... and my mum was a homemaker and had odd jobs.
''Men worked hard, but women worked miracles because when my dad finished work his time was his own ... my mum carried on.
''She couldn't afford to stop. She kept everything together and she could do anything - plant veg so we didn't go hungry, sew, even wallpaper.
''And she gave me everything I needed except money. And I learned the best things were free.''
Ricky's latest on-screen project is the Netflix comedy series 'After Life', in which he plays a newspaper reporter trying to cope with the death of his wife.
The comedy star feels that in spite of evolving attitudes towards mental health, societal pressures continue to make it a ''complex issue''.
Speaking on 'q: The Podcast', Ricky reflected: ''When I was growing up, I didn't know a grown man who would say, 'I'm depressed'.
''I wonder how many times we saw working-class men, you know, labourers like my dad, just get drunk and go to bed ... So it's still a complex issue.''
Ricky - who is in a long-term relationship with writer Jane Fallon - also insisted he didn't have any hesitation about using death and tragedy as the theme of the comedy series.
He said: ''It's ludicrous ... if we [think], 'Oh, can they take that sort of language? Can they take that about death?' Yes, because they're going through it in real life and real life is worse.
''They go through all these things and they actually laugh, and they actually cry, and at the end, they feel better because no one really got hurt. So it's almost an inoculation to real life.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
The original BBC sitcom The Office ran for 14 episodes from 2001 to 2003, and...
Since becoming infamous after appearing on the popular reality/documentary show, The Office, David Brent has...
The UK was introduced to David Brent when the BBC decided to make a real...
A Little Girl's Mother has high expectations of her daughter, given her own career success,...
Now in its third instalment, it's clearer than ever that this franchise is based on...
Larry Daley, the former security guard at the American Museum of Natural History in New...
Following on from the discovery that New York Natural History Museum's exhibits come to life...
Where the 2011 reboot felt effortless in the way it recaptured that warmly anarchic Muppets...
Kermit and friends are set to go international with the help of their unfortunately named...
Kermit and friends return, embarking on an extensive world tour that sees them reach all...
Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Animal and friends are up to their usual tricks as...
Scorch Supernova is a highly respected astronaut who also happens to be a brawny blue...
Underneath the famous Muppet Theatre, oil has been discovered. Tex Richman, an oilman, finds out...
Watch the trailer for Cemetery Junction Freddie, Bruce and Snork are three best friends boys...