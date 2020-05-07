Ricky Gervais has confirmed 'After Life' will return for a third season, but has stated it will ''definitely'' be the last.
The 58-year-old comedian created the comedy drama series - which he also writes, directs, and stars in - which aired its first season on Netflix in 2019, and less than two weeks after the premiere of its second season on April 24, Ricky has confirmed there will be a third season coming soon.
Posting on Twitter to announce the news, Ricky wrote: ''Because so many of you watched #AfterLife2 so quickly and made it Number 1 again, the nice people at
@Netflix have suggested that I get off my fat arse and do another season. This is all your fault. (sic)''
And speaking in a livestream on Twitter shortly afterwards, the actor confirmed the third season will ''definitely'' be the last.
He explained: ''I'm here to tell you the ... I don't know if it is good news, I'm doing a third series of 'After Life'. Last one. Definitely.''
Ricky even teased a possible ending to the show, which would see the characters and the fictional town of Tambury struck by a meteor.
He said: ''It's got to be even better than the first two. I think I might ... so Netflix can't say 'Do a fourth season', I think I might have Tambury hit by a meteor. Just a massive meteor, but it just takes out Tambury. Wouldn't that be an amazing end to a sitcom? It's all whacky things and someone living their lives like a nice little soap opera with laughs and a bit of tragedy here and there, but then just one day they just hear [a whistling sound].''
But he quickly dismissed the idea, insisting: ''That won't happen.''
'After Life' season three comes as part of a multi-year overall deal which Ricky has signed with Netflix, according to Variety magazine.
