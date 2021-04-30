Rick Wakeman and jazz star Justin Swadling have announced the release of their upcoming single, 'Into the Light'.
Rick Wakeman has joined forces with jazz musician Justin Swadling on an upcoming collaboration.
The Prog Rock legend and Saxophone player and composer will release their single, 'Into The Light', on May 14.
A press release states that the genre-bending track "brings together Swadling's already mighty talent to create an outstanding record with the soloistic talents of a true Brit."
Penned amid the COVID-19 pandemic, 'Into The Light' carries a message of hope.
The upcoming single, follows Swadling's 'Red Gables' sessions, including 'The Dreamer' EP, featuring guest vocalist Emma Smith on the track 'Isabelle'.
Wakeman recently admitted he has no idea how the entertainment industry will recover from the global health crisis.
He said: "There's going to be massive job losses and companies going down. I truly don't know how the entertainment industry is going to recover.
"And we will have an anger period, because in this country people always look for someone to blame."
As a keyboard player for late music legend David Bowie, the 71-year-old musician played on iconic tracks 'Changes', 'Life On Mars?' and 'Hunky Dory'.
Meanwhile, the Yes star recently performed alongside Bowie's long-time band member Mike Garson and Yungblud for the 'A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day!' tribute concert.
The 'cotton candy' hitmaker put his own spin on 1971 hit 'Life on Mars?' alongside the musicians for the live-stream in January to mark what would have been his 74th birthday.
Why has pop-punk made a 2020s resurgence?
One of the most diverse line-ups we've seen for a major awards show in a while.
Having formed in 1999, Kings Of Leon went on to release their debut album, Youth & Young Manhood in 2003, but it was in April 2007 when they released...
Will you be logging on for virtual Glastonbury this May?
Her new lingerie photos have divided opinion across the internet.
Ahead of the release of their tenth studio album 'Let The Bad Times Roll', The Offspring unveil an extremely trippy (if appropriate) video for the...