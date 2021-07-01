Richard Madden will be appearing on TV a lot more after he was unveiled as the face of Calvin Klein's new fragrance.
Richard Madden is the new face of Calvin Klein's Defy fragrance.
The 'Game of Thrones' star has followed in the footsteps of the likes of Jake Gyllenhaal and Kate Moss by starring in one of the luxury brand's campaigns.
Speaking to GQ about his new gig, the 35-year-old actor said: “I’ve always been a fan of Calvin Klein and having the opportunity to partner with the brand on the launch of their new fragrance, Calvin Klein Defy, has been an exciting adventure.”
The new scent hits Boots stores on July 15.
Richard was named GQ's Most Stylish Man at the 2019 GQ Men of the Year awards, but it's not an accolade he believes he deserved.
While he was grateful for the honour, he insisted his stylist should take the credit for dressing him in fashionable clothes.
Speaking on stage after being handed the award by Rita Ora, Richard said: "My friends will find it most amusing that I've won this award, one I don't really think that I deserve. Actors mostly spend their lives wearing other people's clothes, and so it really is other people who should take the credit for this tonight.
"So thank you very much to Hugo Boss for this gorgeous tux, and thank you very much to Gareth Scarfield, my stylist, who finds many ideal ways to cloak all of my insecurities. Thank you, Gareth."
