Richard Madden isn't fazed by going grey.

The 'Eternals' star is known for his distinctive silver streak and has insisted his "vanity doesn't extend to the greyness" of his locks.

He said: "Every time I've been in a role for six or eight months, I get to see where my own hair is at the end of it. Usually, I get a little surprise of a few extra greys. That's only going to continue, but I don't mind."

When it comes to skincare, the 35-year-old actor insisted the most important product is sun lotion.

He said: "Often if I'm filming outside, I'm going to get sunburned.

“I'm a big advocate for making sure everyone wears sunscreen every day."

The 'Rocketman' star keeps his beauty routine simple, prioritising moisturiser and face wash.

He told Haute Living: "Just use a good face wash and moisturise, get your sunscreen on, and put on fragrance in the morning. In the evening before you go out, you get another couple of scooches of your aftershave, and before bed just wash your face."

Richard recently became the new face of Calvin Klein's Defy fragrance.

The 'Game of Thrones' star followed in the footsteps of the likes of Jake Gyllenhaal and Kate Moss by starring in one of the luxury brand's campaigns.

Speaking about the gig, he said: “I’ve always been a fan of Calvin Klein and having the opportunity to partner with the brand on the launch of their new fragrance, Calvin Klein Defy, has been an exciting adventure.”

Richard was named GQ's Most Stylish Man at the 2019 GQ Men of the Year awards, but it's not an accolade he believes he deserved.

While he was grateful for the honour, he insisted his stylist should take the credit for dressing him in fashionable clothes.

Speaking on stage after being handed the award, Richard said: "My friends will find it most amusing that I've won this award, one I don't really think that I deserve. Actors mostly spend their lives wearing other people's clothes, and so it really is other people who should take the credit for this tonight.

"So thank you very much to Hugo Boss for this gorgeous tux, and thank you very much to Gareth Scarfield, my stylist, who finds many ideal ways to cloak all of my insecurities. Thank you, Gareth."