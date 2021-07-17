Richard Madden says 'Eternals' is more than just another superhero movie.

The 35-year-old actor stars in Chloe Zhao's upcoming Marvel movie alongside Angelina Jolie and Gemma Chan and Richard believes that as the movie features an immortal alien race who have lived many lifetimes, it will be very different to other superhero films.

He told GQ.co.uk: "[Having ancient beings elevates the film] above just another superhero movie. It’s about, ‘OK, so how do they interact with the world now, when they’ve done everything?' What are these people like? And what do they value and care about? What doesn’t affect them?

“We’ve done that classic thing, so it’s now about how do we make it more interesting? I’m hoping we have done that with 'Eternals'. The Marvel Universe keeps changing and elevating and growing and I really think we’re doing something that they’ve not done yet.”

Richard also called his character Ikaris' relationship with Chan's Sersi a "through-the-ages love story", although it was previously revealed that it Sersi will be the focus of a love triangle with Ikaris and Dane Whitman/Black Knight (Kit Harington).

Gemma has said: "Sersi is the one that has the most affinity with humans, indeed it is even involved in two love stories, an absolute novelty for Marvel events and one of the reasons that attracted me to this project."