Richard Gere, Diane Keaton, Blake Lively and Lin-Manuel Miranda will star opposite one another in new romantic-comedy movie 'The Making Of', which has been written and will be produced by Ed Zwick and Marshall Herskovitz.
Richard Gere, Diane Keaton, Blake Lively and Lin-Manuel Miranda are to star in a new romantic-comedy.
The quartet are to appear in 'The Making Of', which has been written and produced by Ed Zwick and Marshall Herskovitz.
According to Deadline, the motion picture will tell the story of long-time married filmmakers, who will be portrayed by Gere and Keaton.
They are making a movie about their love story, and the pair will cast Lively and Miranda's characters to play themselves.
But when filming begins it is clear their marriage is on the rocks.
Endeavor Content will handle sales of the motion picture - which will start shooting next spring - at the forthcoming Toronto International Festival, which will feature both virtual screenings as well as physical events, such as drive-in screenings, amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Lively's latest movie saw her star in 2020 action film 'The Rhythm Section' alongside Jude Law.
And in May, it was reported she is to appear in Netflix thriller 'Dark Days at the Magna Carta', the first movie of a potential trilogy.
The film has been described as a character-driven thriller set amid a catastrophic event, and is based on a woman taking desperate measures so her family can survive.
Blake will produce the motion picture through her B for Effort banner and will be joined by Shawn Levy, who will oversee along with partner Dan Cohen via his 21 Laps production company.
The story has been created by Michael Paisley, who will write the screenplay for the film, after he came up with the idea last year.
Gere starred in drama movie 'Three Christs' - opposite Peter Dinklage - in 2017.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Following the release of her critically-acclaimed fourth album 'What's Your Pleasure?', Jessie Ware drops a dramatic video for her song 'The Kill'.
Lizzo has teamed up with Queer Eye's Fab Five for the lyric video release of her song 'Soulmate', which featured on her critically acclaimed album...
When music and the cosmos collide.
Norman Oppenheimer is a New York based hustler determined to climb the social ladder and...
George is a man whose life has turned upside down. With no possessions and no...
A badly under-developed script leaves a fine cast without much to do in this sequel...
Set eight months after the 2012 original film, The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel sees...
Richard Gere delivers such a charming, layered performance that he overcomes a contrived plot that...
A collection of random shorts that focus mainly on idiotic male behaviour, this portmanteau comedy...
If you were hoping for a romantic comedy with a harmless storyline, romance and inoffensive...
Robert Miller is billionaire hedge fund businessman who at first glance seems to have the...
Watch the trailer for Brooklyn's FinestOver one week everything changes in the lives of three...
We first meet the real Bob Dylan, lit by a spotlight and blowing into a...
I'm Not ThereTrailerI'm Not There is an unconventional journey into the life and times of...
Everybody loves a good con artist, a guy who can bluff his way into or...