Richard E. Grant felt ''overwhelmed'' when his daughter was born in 1989, after he and his wife Joan were ''told not to try'' to have children following a series of devastating miscarriages.
Richard E. Grant felt ''overwhelmed'' when his daughter was born.
The 63-year-old actor welcomed his daughter, Olivia, into the world in 1989 when his wife Joan Washington gave birth, and has said her birth felt like a miracle after the couple were ''told not to try'' to have children following a series of devastating miscarriages.
Richard - who is also step-father to Joan's son Tom - recalled: ''Before we had Olivia, Joan and I had had another baby girl who was born at 27 weeks and only lived for half an hour because her lungs were underdeveloped. Joan also had multiple miscarriages and we were told not to try again. But she was very determined and said: 'I've seen how you are with Tom, I think fatherhood suits you. You're very good at it.'
''Olivia was born in 1989, by caesarean section. I remember a nurse bringing her to the door and it's the first and only time I've experienced projectile water shooting out of my eyes. I felt overwhelmed, and that feeling has remained. She was born six weeks premature, weighed 4lb and had jaundice, so she had to go into an incubator. She looked like a little bird. When I finally got to pick her up, it felt like I could hold her in the palm of my hand.''
And Olivia - who now works with her father as a casting associate - believes her parents' previous experience with loss made them ''very present'' for her upbringing.
She added: ''Both of my parents are very present. Because of everything that happened with the baby they lost, they wanted to be there as much as they could. Dad would go away for two months at a time, but then be home for four months.''
The 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?' star says he made a ''conscious'' decision to be an ''emotionally open'' father because his own parents were ''formal and non-tactile''.
And Richard also recalls telling his daughter his only job as her father is ''to be embarrassing'', which he thinks he has achieved ''tenfold''.
In a joint interview with The Sunday Times magazine, he said: ''Because of the era I grew up in, my parents were formal and non-tactile, so I've consciously done the opposite and am incredibly tactile and emotionally open. My mother's adultery and then my father's alcoholism all had to be hidden within the family and I think to live with secrecy like that is toxic.
''I've never pretended to know the answer to everything, whereas I can remember my father saying to me: 'I'll never let you down, I'll always be able to sort things out.' The reality is, you can't. I told her when she became a teenager, 'My chief job as your father is to be embarrassing,' and I think I have fulfilled my obligation tenfold.''
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Following the release of her critically-acclaimed fourth album 'What's Your Pleasure?', Jessie Ware drops a dramatic video for her song 'The Kill'.
Lizzo has teamed up with Queer Eye's Fab Five for the lyric video release of her song 'Soulmate', which featured on her critically acclaimed album...
When music and the cosmos collide.
It really doesn't matter that this movie is utterly ridiculous, because the central pairing of...
Skilfully written, directed and acted, this offbeat British period film tells a story that catches...
An AAA-rated executive protection agent (Ryan Reynolds) is charged with protecting the most wanted hitman...
Hugh Jackman returns to his signature role one last time (so he says), reuniting with...
In an almost fourth-wall-breaking episode, the latest installment of the Wolverine movie series acknowledges the...
Rather than make a standard biopic about the most famous First Lady in American history,...
It's the early 1940s and World War II is in full swing. Bombs are raining...
Jacqueline Bouvier was always a highly independent woman, even when she was a debutant; she...
Basic training for the Korean War is tough on a group of young British cadets....
When this South African animated adventure embraces its unique setting and characters, it's visually stunning...
Ralph Steadman is a widely known cartoonist broadly considered one of the most fundamental artists...
Dom Hemingway is a rather adept safecracker with serious anger issues and an addiction to...