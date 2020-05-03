Richard E Grant hasn't filmed any scenes for 'Loki' yet.

It was revealed in March that the 62-year-old actor has joined the Disney+ project in a secret role but Richard hasn't had a chance to film any of his scenes yet, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He told HeyUGuys.com: ''My daughter's 31 and she's very excited about that. All of what they've shot so far is now on standby or delay or whatever it is so I haven't done my stuff yet. I was supposed to finish this Friday but I haven't started!''

Tom Hiddleston will reprise his Marvel Cinematic Universe role by playing the titular character and 'Loki' will reportedly feature the God of Mischief popping up at different times in human history and influencing major events.

'Star Wars: Episode IX The Rise of Skywalker' actor Richard's role in the project is being kept under wraps, but it was previously claimed by a source close to the production, that he will only appear in a single episode of the series.

However, Richard is looking forward to working with Disney again, admitting that he was overawed by the scale of the 'Star Wars' premiere after he played Allegiant General Enric Pryde in the 2019 movie.

He said: ''The 'Star Wars' premiere, the scale of it...I mean they closed of Hollywood Boulevard and carpeted it and made it indoors because the weather wasn't great. Ironically, the Oscars ceremony was at the Kodak theatre and that's where the premiere was. To be walking on stage with all those people, people who had been there from the absolute beginning, was an out of body experience. It was absolutely amazing.''

Richard also spoke about the director Woody Allen, calling his method of working ''quite liberating''.

He explained: ''I've never worked for Woody Allen but someone told me he'd only give the actors the pages of the script where they appeared. So they had no idea who the other people were- as in real life when you have no idea who's turning round the corner. Playing only what you have in front of you means you can only be in the moment of just doing that. That in itself is quite liberating.''