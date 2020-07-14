Richard Curtis wants to be taxed more to help bail out the UK economy as it recovers from the impact of the Covid-19 crisis.

The 'Love Actually' creator - who is estimated to be worth around £24 million - is backing the Millionaires for Humanity campaign, which has seen 83 millionaires sign a letter calling for them to all pay more in tax to help global economies bounce back quicker from the financial crisis as a result of the pandemic.

The likes of Disney heiress Abigail Disney and Ben and Jerry's co-founder Jerry Greenfield have added their signatures to the letter, in which they state that it's the ''only choice'' and admit ''humanity is more important than our money''.

They wrote: ''As Covid-19 strikes the world, millionaires like us have a critical role to play in healing our world.

''No, we are not the ones caring for the sick in intensive care wards. We are not driving the ambulances that will bring the ill to hospitals. We are not restocking grocery store shelves or delivering food door to door. But we do have money, lots of it. Money that is desperately needed now and will continue to be needed in the years ahead, as our world recovers from this crisis.''

The group of millionaires added that they ''owe a huge debt'' to the key workers fighting on the frontlines, who are ''underpaid for the burden they carry''.

The document continues: ''Government leaders must take the responsibility for raising the funds we need and spending them fairly.

''We can ensure we adequately fund our health systems, schools, and security through a permanent tax increase on the wealthiest people on the planet, people like us.

''We owe a huge debt to the people working on the front lines of this global battle. Most essential workers are grossly underpaid for the burden they carry.

''At the vanguard of this fight our health care workers, 70% cent of whom are women.''

The letter, which was shared online, ends with the plea: ''So please. Tax us. Tax us. Tax us. It is the right choice. It is the only choice.''