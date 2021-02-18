Richard Ashcroft is set to make a comeback after he teased a new single is set to drop on Friday (19.02.21).
Richard Ashcroft is set to return with a new single on Friday (19.02.21).
The 49-year-old rocker took to his social media pages to tease his first new music since his 2018 LP 'Natural Rebel'.
Ashcroft shared a barcode with a picture of the former Verve star seen faintly through it.
Underneath, it reads: "New Single 00:01 19/02/2021."
The 'A Song for the Lovers' singer's close pal Liam Gallagher expressed his delight at Ashcroft's comeback.
He commented underneath the post on Twitter: "C’mon you know."
Last year, Ashcroft revealed he was working on a acoustic 'greatest hits' collection.
The 'Drugs Don't Work' hitmaker spilled that he was busy recording a collection of stripped-back versions of "some of the best tunes" from his career.
He said: "Yeah, at the moment I'm set to start on an acoustic set of some of the best tunes... and stripping them back and laying them bare basically, so that will be my next thing.
"I'm excited about that... I'll be recording, I'm carrying on, moving on.
"So that will be my next record and from there when that comes out, that mythical night in my mind will take place."
However, he didn't reveal whether the record, which is yet to get a release date, will feature any material from The Verve's back catalogue, or whether it will be focused on his solo career.
Meanwhile, although the live music scene is in a difficult place at the moment amid the coronavirus pandemic, he has previously explained he has no plans to stop making music anytime soon.
He said previously: "It's only physically that will stop me adding that desire to explore music to my fans and enjoy this gift I've been given.
"I'm aware that just as many people who like me, don't like me and once you're comfortable with that you're never going to please the whole world musically. That's just the yin and yang and the balance of life."
The 'Bitter Sweet Symphony' star added that he feels more confident in his own talents later in his career.
He insisted: "I love performing live. My voice is better, I have a much stronger voice now than I had, I sound like a child back then."
As the second month of 2021 gets ever nearer we take a look at the new releases that are set to delight our ears over the coming weeks.
"With great regret, we must announce that this year's Glastonbury Festival will not take place," came the not altogether unexpected announcement from...
Here's what the public had to say about the death of Phil Spector.
Lana Del Rey takes her 60s vintage aesthetic to the extreme with the video for new single 'Chemtrails Over The Country Club'.
As negotiations continue, it's clear that the UK government doesn't have everyone's best interests at heart.
The singer awkwardly responded to potential backlash regarding her new album cover.
Five years ago, on the day of his 69th birthday and two days before his death, David Bowie released his 25th, and final studio album, 'Blackstar'.