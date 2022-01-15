Richard Ashcroft has shared a new remix of 'C’mon People (We’re Making It Now)’ with Liam Gallagher.

The track previously featured on Ashcroft's 2021 album 'Acoustic Hymns Vol. 1' and the musician has now shared a new mix of the song, titled the 'Don’t Stop Now’ mix.

Speaking previously about the collaboration, Richard said: "People need to appreciate the soul in Liam’s voice. For me, I could appreciate my song again, like any creative person, we are always on to the next thing and we all have insecurities but that was so fantastic to hear. It’s this brilliant, natural thing and he knows that. There are special reasons and musical reasons that it sounds the way it does, he brought his musicality and added something so it works on multiple levels.”

Liam added “I first heard ‘C’mon People’ when I kidnapped Richard and Kate for the weekend in Formentera, 20 odd years ago, I don’t think he’d even finished writing it. I’ve loved it ever since and play it round the house on many a drunk occasion. It’s a privilege to sing it."

‘C’mon People (We’re Making It Now)’ originally featured on Richard’s debut solo album ‘Alone With Everybody’ in 2000.

Richard previously revealed he would love to get in the studio with Liam to record new material, but admitted it's difficult to get their schedules to align.

Richard said: "I'd love to write a song with Liam.

"If he's up for it, I'm up for it.

"I've got loads of ideas for what me and Liam could do and I'd love it if we had a bit more time to make it happen."