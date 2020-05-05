Rian Johnson, who helmed 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi', admits that he is ''excited'' about Taika Waititi directing a new movie in the sci-fi franchise.
'The Last Jedi' director Rian Johnson is excited about Taika Waititi's 'Star Wars' movie.
It was announced on 'Star Wars' Day on Monday (04.05.20) that the 'Thor: Ragnarok' filmmaker would be helming a new story in a galaxy far, far away which he will be co-writing with Krysty Wilson-Cairns '1917' screenwriter Krysty Wilson-Cairns.
Rian insists he cannot wait to see the project come to fruition.
A post on Twitter read: ''I have no idea what kind of SW will come out of Taika and Krysty's brains, if I tried to guess it'd be wrong, and that is the most exciting thing I can imagine.''
The 46-year-old filmmaker's 2017 movie, 'Episode VIII: The Last Jedi', received a mixed reception from the 'Star Wars' fan base and Sam Witwer, who has voiced a number of characters in the franchise, felt that Rian had not studied the series enough prior to helming the movie.
Whilst speaking with fans on a Twitch livestream, Sam said: '''Last Jedi', to me, felt like a movie made by a guy who hadn't quite done his homework. ''I think Rian Johnson's a talented guy, but Bruce Lee didn't develop Jeet Kune Do without learning Kung Fu first. You can't reinvent 'Star Wars' without knowing 'Star Wars' first.''
Rian had been lined-up by Disney and Lucasfilm to create a new 'Star Wars' trilogy set away from the Skywalker Saga of the nine main movies but plans were scrapped after the disappointment expressed by many fans to 'The Last Jedi'.
