Rhian Sugden felt she had ''failed as a woman'' when her second round of IVF didn't work.

The 33-year-old glamour model and her husband Oliver Mellor underwent in vitro fertilisation treatment because her egg count was very low and she admitted the procedure turned her into a ''different person'' because she felt low all the time, and her mood was further impacted when she failed to get pregnant.

In an interview with the latest issue of New! magazine, she said: ''They changed my injections the second time because they weren't working, so they upped my dose to the maximum they can give anyone. It made me a completely different person.

''I was sad all the time and I couldn't drag myself out of bed. It's like the run-up to your period when you're all over the place and you know you're just being a bitch but you can't help it. It was like that for four weeks.

''The mood swings were difficult enough and then finding out it hadn't worked was just... I can't really explain it. You just feel like you've failed as a woman.''

The couple are now facing further frustration because their third round of treatment has been delayed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rhian said: ''It's just frustrating. It's more waiting and everything seems to be taking forever. It's a bit of a nightmare. They've completely closed our clinic for now.

''We have to wait for whenever that reopen and then we'll have to book back in. Luckily, we hadn't actually started the third round.''

But the former 'Celebrity Big Brother' star is trying to stay positive about the situation and has joked that being indoors all the time due to the UK lockdown has improved her sex life with former 'Coronation Street' actor Oliver, 39.

She quipped: ''You never know, with this isolation I might get pregnant naturally. We've got plenty of time to practise!''