The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards have been delayed until March 2021.

The annual awards ceremony - which honours excellence in television and film - had been due to take place on 24 January, 2021, but has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and has now been scheduled for 14 March, 2021.

As well as delaying the date of the ceremony, the eligibility window has also been extended by two months, and voting will run from 11 January until 1 February, with the nominations being announced on 4 February.

Last year's ceremony saw big winners include 'Jude' star Renee Zellweger, 'Joker' actor Joaquin Phoenix, and the casts of 'Parasite', 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' and 'The Crown'.

It is no surprise that the SAG Awards have been delayed due to the global health crisis as organisers of both the Academy Awards and the BAFTA Film Awards have recently announced the postponement of their events.

The 2021 Oscars have been pushed back from 28 February to 25 April, with the eligibility window extended until 28 February.

And the BAFTA Film Awards will be held on 11 April, two months after they had been originally due to take place on 13 February.

In addition, the 2021 BRIT Awards have moved from their usual February slot to 11 May.

Geoff Taylor, the chief executive of BPI and BRIT Awards Ltd, said recently: ''We want to make sure that The BRITs delivers the outstanding production levels, superstar performances and live excitement that make it the biggest night in music.

''We believe that the best way to achieve this in 2021 is to move the show back a few months to May, and we are already at work planning a spectacular event that will remind us how important music has been in getting us all through these difficult times.

''I would like to thank our labels, ITV, AEG and Mastercard and all our partners for their fantastic support.''