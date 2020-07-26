Regis Philbin has died at the age of 88.

The veteran broadcaster - who co-hosted 'Live! with Regis and Kelly' alongside Kelly Ripa - died on Friday (24.07.20) of natural causes, according to People magazine.

A family statement said: ''For his warmth, his legendary sense of humour, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about.

''We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss.''

Philbin walked away from 'Live!' in 2011, but hosted a string of other well-known shows during his career, including 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire' and the first season of 'America's Got Talent'.

The TV star was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame in 2006 and received a Hollywood Walk of Fame star in 2003.

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, who currently present 'Live!' together, have taken to Instagram to pay tribute to the iconic presenter.

They wrote: ''We are beyond saddened to learn about the loss of Regis Philbin. He was the ultimate class act, bringing his laughter and joy into our homes every day on Live for more than 23 years. We were beyond lucky to have him as a mentor in our careers and aspire every day to fill his shoes on the show. We send our deepest love and condolences to his family and hope they can find some comfort in knowing he left the world a better place.''

Kathie Lee Gifford, another of his former co-hosts on 'Live!', has also paid tribute via Twitter.

She simply wrote: ''REGIS. There will never be another. (sic)''

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has described Philbin as one of the ''greats'' of television.

He wrote on Twitter: ''One of the greats in the history of television, Regis Philbin has passed on to even greater airwaves, at 88. He was a fantastic person, and my friend. He kept telling me to run for President. Holds the record for ''most live television'', and he did it well. Regis, we love you.... (sic)''