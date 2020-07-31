Regis Philbin has been laid to rest.

The 'Live! with Regis and Kelly' host passed away last week at the age of 88, and on Wednesday (31.07.20), the television legend was officially laid to rest at the Notre Dame campus.

A statement from his family reads: ''Regis was laid to rest at his beloved Notre Dame, following a private ceremony on Wednesday. Again, our family would like to thank everyone for the incredible love and support you've given us and for the hilarious tributes and touching memories you've shared.

''If you'd like to honour Regis, we again kindly ask that you make a donation either to www.foodbanknyc.org or to the Center for the Homeless in South Bend (www.cfh.net). Thank you, The Philbin Family (sic)''

Regis attended the University of Notre Dame and graduated in 1953 with a degree in sociology, and has vocalised his love for the university in plenty of on-air segments over his decades-long career.

The news comes after a spokesperson for the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Farmington, Connecticut, recently confirmed Regis' death was caused by a myocardial infarction due to coronary artery disease.

Regis' family had previously confirmed his passing in a separate statement, which was issued over the weekend.

It read: ''We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday. His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him - for his warmth, his legendary sense of humour, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about. We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss.''

Regis walked away from 'Live!' - which he hosted alongside Kelly Ripa - in 2011, but hosted a string of other well-known shows during his career, including 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire' and the first season of 'America's Got Talent'.

The TV star was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame in 2006 and received a Hollywood Walk of Fame star in 2003.