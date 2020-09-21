Regina King and Mark Ruffalo both used their Emmy Award wins to urge viewers to vote in the upcoming presidential election.
Regina King urged people to be ''good humans'' and vote as she accepted the
Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie on Sunday (20.09.20).
The 49-year-old actress took the prize for her role in 'The Watchmen' and used her speech to call for people to take action at the polls later this year.
She said: ''We gotta vote. I would be remiss not to mention that, being a part of a show as prescient as 'Watchmen'.
''Have a voting plan, vote up the ballot, please. Be a hood human. And rest in power, RBG.''
Regina also paid tribute to her ''sisters'' shortlisted for the award, Cate Blanchett ('Mrs. America'), Shira Haas ('Unorthodox'), Octavia Spencer ('Self Made'), and Kerry Washington ('Little Fires Everywhere').
She said: ''My sisters Kerry Washington, Octavia Spencer, Sheera, Cate Blanchett, it's an honour to be in this category with you, I truly love being a thespian.
''Thank you television Academy for choosing me to represent the thespian community.''
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie winner Mark Ruffalo also appealed for the audience to vote as he picked up his award for his work on 'I Know This Much Is True'.
He said: ''We have a big, important moment ahead of us. Are we going to be a country of division and hatred, a country only for certain kind of people? Or are we going to be one of love, strength, and fighting for all of us who have the American dream and the pursuit of life, liberty, love, and happiness, in this great country of ours?''
Mark also praised his fellow shortlisted stars, including Jeremy Irons ('Watchmen'), Paul Mescal ('Normal People), Hugh Jackman ('Bad Education') and Jeremy Pope ('Hollywood').
He quipped: ''To be with these guys, Paul and Hugh and Jeremy and Jeremy, it's such an honour.
''The rest of the cast, you gave career-defining performances.
''I believe that great acting happens between performers in the moment. I can't be up here right now without you being here. This is as much for you as it is for me. I'm sending it to you for part of the year for the rest of my life.''
