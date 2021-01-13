'One Night In Miami' director Regina King has defends casting Kingsley Ben-Adir as Malcolm X.
Regina King has defended casting Kingsley Ben-Adir as Malcolm X.
The 'One Night In Miami' director has opened up on her decision to get the British actor - who portrayed Barack Obama in 'The Comey Rule' - to play the civil rights leader during a fictional meeting with Jim Brown, Sam Cooke and Muhammad Ali.
Speaking to Reggie Yates during a BAFTA masterclass this week, King said: "In my opinion, I feel like the best actor for the role should play the part; the actor that truly understands the role that they’re playing.
"And of course I had my own moments of thinking, ‘How are people going to [react]?’ because, as you say, this conversation is going on and it’s been going on.
"But up until that moment, if I was moved by a performance, I really don’t care where a person’s from because as an audience member, to me, they truly understood what they were doing, what they were embodying.”
King makes her feature-length directorial debut with the drama flick, and the 44-year-old star also teased her upcoming projects, while explaining how she has a range of plans both inspired by real world events and others intended as an escape.
She added: "I definitely am developing things that are lighter in subject matter, but yes, quite a few of the other projects that I’m developing are reflections of what is going on in our world.
“So that is something I can’t help. But, you know, I am a fun person. I do laugh.”
Meanwhile, Regina recently revealed how she felt 'One Night In Miami' was the perfect opportunity.
Recalling the moment she was sent the script, Regina said: "Oh my god, this is exactly what I'm looking for. Am I a part of, or have I witnessed, those conversations? Absolutely.
"But they've always been private – it felt like an opportunity to tell a true sentiment that has existed within the black community in America forever, but through the eyes of these giants. It spoke to me in a powerful way."
Nobody is impressed by Demi "coming to the rescue".
Let's leave gatekeeping in 2020.
These are the albums we're looking forward to most this month.
David Bowie poses difficult questions about lack of racial diversity on MTV.
As Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman 1984 seems to be everywhere at the moment we thought we'd take a look back at the wonder women of music back in 1984.
Taylor Momsen radiates some seriously ethereal beauty in the video for The Pretty Reckless' latest single '25'.
The 2020 pop masterpieces that we've had on repeat.
Despite the fact that this too-soon spin-off feels like a mere cash-in on the Disney...
Former cropduster plane turned racing sensation Dusty Crophopper overcame his crippling fear of heights during...
Lucia and Marcus are in love, freshly out of college the couple have decided they...
Sandra Bullock isn't doing her underappreciated talentany favors by appearing in "Miss Congeniality 2: Armed...
There's a delightful surprise before the opening credits of "Daddy Day Care" -- a very...