Regina King’s Oscars dress featured a record-breaking number of Swarovski crystals for Louis Vuitton.

The 50-year-old actress turned heads as she opened the ceremony at Los Angeles’ Union Station in a stunning pale blue duchess satin flared gown and the custom creation took over 140 hours to make, with 62,000 sequins, 3,900 pale sparkling stones, 4,500 in a darker hue and 80 metres of chain stitching giving the outfit its sparkle.

After collaborating with the fashion house’s creative director Nicolas Ghesquière on Regina’s asymmetrical gown at the Golden Globes, her stylists Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald knew they wanted to call on him again for the final event of this year’s awards season.

Wayman said: “He’s committed to bringing high fashion in its truest sense to the carpet. He doesn’t just design an awards season dress. He gives you his unique interpretation of what that can be. I love the consistency that he brings and attention to detail—the gowns are just as beautiful on the inside as they are outside…

“We wanted to keep that element of fantasy. For Regina, this is a new move in terms of the look’s architecture and silhouette.”

The ‘One Night in Miami’ filmmaker has caused a stir on the red carpet throughout awards season, including with the Christopher John Rogers gown at the CDGA celebrations and Schiaparelli couture at the Emmys, and her stylists were determined to go out with a bang.

Micah told Vogue: “We always try to tell a full story. So we had to make sure that the finale was a proper ending to a beautiful season.”

Wayman added: “All of Regina’s looks this season were conversational; they’re designed to evoke a reaction in the audience watching.

“We wanted to bring something special that lifts the spirits. After everything we’ve been through in the past year, we wanted to create beautiful imagery that people can sit at home and be inspired by or talk about with their friends and family. We’ve been moved by the messages we receive from people about these looks, so we want to make sure to contribute something uplifting.”