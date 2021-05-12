Regina King will direct 'Bitter Root'.

The 'If Beale Street Could Talk' actress has agreed a deal which will also see her produce the adaptation of David F. Walker, Sanford Greene, and Chuck Brown's Image Comics series with her sister Reina King via their Royal Ties Banner, alongside Proximity Media's Ryan and Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian.

Casting information is not yet available.

Bryan Edward Hill is currently rewriting a draft script for the film, which tells the tail of a family of once-great monster hunters as they come up against an unimaginable evil in 1924 New York City.

For generations, the Sangeryes hunted and cured those infected by a supernatural force which fed off prejudice to turn humans into hideous monsters but with most of the clan dead and the surviving members of the family at odds between killing or saving the creatures, they must overcome the difficulties of their past in the hope of staving off an invasion.

Regina - who won widespread critical acclaim for her directorial debut, 'One Night in Miami' - has a busy few months ahead as it was announced in February she will also star in and produce 'Shirley', a biopic about America's first Black congresswoman, Shirley Chisholm which will be written and directed by John Ridley.

The story will chronicle Chisholm's groundbreaking presidential campaign in 1972 and has been described as "an intimate, behind-the-scenes portrait of one of the most ground-breaking political leaders of our time".

In a statement, Regina said: "Shirley Chisholm's fearless determination has been an inspiration to so many of us, and with this film we hope to inspire many generations to come.

"To collaborate once again with my friend and mentor, John Ridley, and the team at Participant, makes this decade-long journey even sweeter."

John added: "Regina's passion for bringing a complete and very human portrait of Shirley to life has been evident since literally the day we first met. I'm very thankful to both Regina and Reina trusting me to partner in telling the story of this truly remarkable individual."

Participant CEO David Linde also said: "Shirley Chisholm's life as a politician and her groundbreaking career in Washington is a critical part of American history that is far too often overlooked.

"We are thrilled to partner with John, Regina, Reina and a tremendously talented creative team to share the story of this remarkable woman with audiences everywhere."