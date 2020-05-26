Reese Witherspoon has admitted that she used to worry about body image when she was younger but she has gained confidence as she has matured.
Reese Witherspoon used to worry about ''body image''.
The 44-year-old actress has become more confident as she has gotten older but admitted she used to worry about her looks and many other things.
Asked what advice, she would give her younger self, Reese told Glamour UK: ''I would tell her not to worry so much. I think that I spent a lot of time worrying about things that really didn't matter but it's not entirely my fault. Culture told young women they had to worry about things. What we value about women then is very different than what we value about women now. I would say, 'hold on sister, it's about to get a lot better!' I stuck it out. I endured a lot of really yucky conversations and bad situations to get where I am. Also, I have a million wonderful adventures that brought me to this place. I'm an accumulation of all those ups and downs. I feel really, really strong at 44 years old. I've been through a lot and I've got a lot more to go!
''About body image, not being enough or being too much for people. My ambition was too big. My ideas were too strong. I was a little too loud, too friendly, too upbeat, too emotional.''
Reese's 'Little Fires Everywhere' co-star Kerry Washington, 43, also admitted she had body worries too when she was younger.
She explained: ''It's about not being not so worried about taking up space, right? With my body, with my attitude, with my influence. Don't worry about being 'big'. It's OK to be big, loud and bold. Even to make really big mistakes, take big risks, learn big stuff, have big tears, just do it, just go for it. This one, precious life is all you got.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Reese Witherspoon is so likeable that she can carry even the most hackneyed of romantic...
Time is an extraordinarily complicated thing which does not always behave in the way you...
Alice (Reese Witherspoon) is a 40-year-old single mother of two young daughters living in Los...
US intelligence services have been following the exploits of a Mexican drug Cartel lieutenant for...
Like the Thomas Pynchon novel it's based on, this film remains infuriatingly evasive as its...
Reese Witherspoon gives a beautifully stripped-back performance in this epic journey based on the memoir...
Larry "Doc" Sportello (Joaquin Phoenix) is a simple man. When he's not abusing illicit substances,...
The cast and crew of forthcoming drama biopic 'Wild' talk about Jean-Marc Vallée's direction and...
Those who have read the blockbuster novel may be disappointed to know that author Gillian...
Doc Sportello (Joaquin Phoenix) is a private investigator living in Los Angeles during the tail...
When young Cheryl Strayed loses her beloved mother, her entire world seems to come crashing...