Reese Witherspoon is to star in two romantic comedies on Netflix.

The 'Big Little Lies' actress has signed up to appear in both 'Your Place Or Mine' and 'The Cactus', and will also produce the movies through her Hello Sunshine company.

'The Cactus' is based on Sarah Haywood's best-selling novel about a reserved woman who rethinks her life after unexpectedly falling pregnant at 45 and will be produced by the 'Legally Blonde' star and her partner Lauren Neustadter

'Your Place Or Mine' - which will be directed by 'The Devil Wears Prada' scriptwriter Aline Brosh McKenna - follows two long-distance best friends whose lives change when she decides to pursue her lifelong dream and he offers to look after her teenage son and will be produced by Reese and Lauren, along with Aggregate Films' Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan.

Reese said of the movies: ''We have been looking for the right feature opportunities to collaborate with Ted Sarandos, Scott Stuber and the entire team at Netflix for a while and we couldn't be more excited to be working with them on these two romantic comedies.

''Both Sarah Haywood's and Aline Brosh McKenna's stories blend everything we love about traditional rom coms with strong, smart and determined female leads.''

Michael added: ''Jason and I are thrilled to be producing Aline's feature directorial debut with our great friends and partners at Netflix, and with a giant talent and friend like Reese and Hello Sunshine.

''This is the perfect home for our movie, and with the ideal creative partners to be making a sophisticated and very contemporary romantic comedy that we believe global audiences will be excited to see.''

Aline is delighted to be working so closely with the 'Walk the Line' actress on her directorial debut.

She said: ''I'm the hugest Reese Witherspoon fan on earth, not just of her immense talents as an actor but also her producing skills.

''I couldn't be more excited to direct this movie for Netflix, working alongside Aggregate and Hello Sunshine.''