Reese Witherspoon has thanked the customers who have "supported" Draper James "this past year".

The 'Legally Blonde' star took to Instagram over the weekend to post a picture of her clothing line's store in Nashville, Tennessee, as she reflected on 2020.

The 44-year-old actress captioned the snap of the storefront: "This happy store makes me smile. Thank you to all of you who have shopped and supported @draperjames this past year!! If you’re driving through #Nashville and spot our blue and white awnings, come on in and say hello! (sic)"

In 2016, the store was named the best shop in Tennessee.

The 'Wild' star took to Instagram at the time to announce Southern Living magazine readers had named the flagship store as the best in Tennessee and the second best in the South.

She wrote: "Thank you @southernlivingmag and your incredible readers for voting @draperjames the #1 store in Tennessee and 2nd store in the South! So honored! #SouthsBest #SouthernPride (sic)"

And the magazine also took to their account on the photo-sharing site to announce the news.

They shared: "In case you missed it, our readers named @draperjames the best store in Tennessee!

"To celebrate, @reesewitherspoon has a special discount just for you. Follow the link in our profile for all the details. #SouthsBest (sic)"

The blonde beauty was thrilled when she opened the first store in Nashville.

Of her decision to open the flagship there, she said: "I grew up in Nashville and it's been such a direct inspiration for the brand. It just felt like the right place for our flagship."

Whilst Draper James chief executive officer Andrea Hyde added: "There's a lot of shared references. We have a genuine story and such a large megaphone. Reese is a world-class storyteller. To bring this all to one place and tell the story in one building is wonderful.

"We'll open one to two stores a year for the next five years ... Reese has such a wide reach. Customers have asked for bridal, shoes and swimwear. We're only 21 weeks old. It will all come in time."