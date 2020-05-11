Actress and producer Reese Witherspoon has admitted that she sometimes gets so overwhelmed that she will ''lay on the floor and cry''.
The 44-year-old actress and producer - who has her own successful media company Hello Sunshine - admitted that there are days when she can't cope and she just bursts into tears.
Speaking on CBS show 'Sunday Morning', Reese explained: ''Oh my gosh, I'll lay on the floor and cry. Or I'll sit in my car and cry. Yeah, sometimes I'm totally overwhelmed. I'm overwhelmed.''
However, she insisted she will ''put in the hours'' because she wants to make the industry a safer place for young women.
She said: ''I really want to change things. I really want, I see younger women in our industry and I want them to have a better experience. I want to see that they have a beautiful idea of what the future could hold.''
''I will put in the hours. And I bet on myself. I'm my own lottery ticket and I always think that. If no one else shows up, I know I will show up, and I know I will do the work.''
Reese also believes that the Covid-19 pandemic will completely change Hollywood and she admitted she is already trying to figure out how to shoot love scenes while maintaining social distancing.
When asked: ''You can't really shoot a TV show socially distancing, can you?'', Reese replied: ''The thing that we're most confused about is love scenes. We're like, hmmm, how are you gonna make out? We're just going to have to get creative.''
And Reese - who has produced projects including 'Big Little Lies', 'Gone Girl' and 'Little Fires Everywhere' - revealed she has 'Wild' author Cheryl Strayed to thank for kicking off her successful producing career.
Reese said: ''The first book I read before it came out and I thought, Oh, this'd be an amazing movie, was Cheryl Strayed's memoir, 'Wild.' So I called Cheryl and I said, 'Would you ever be open to me starring in a movie about your life, but also be the producer?'
''She said, 'Yeah, sure, okay.' I don't think she really knew at the time that I was a newbie producer. But she just really believed in me. And giving me that opportunity, I'm really grateful.''
