Reese Witherspoon tackles ''dry skin'' with a $40 moisturiser.

The 'Big Little Lies' star shared her beauty secret with her Instagram followers, as she ran through her nighttime skincare routine and explained that Elizabeth Arden's Eight Hour Cream Skin Protectant Nighttime Miracle Moisturiser - which retails at $39 - has been a life saver when it comes to her dry skin.

Reese's video came as part of a paid partnership with beauty brand Elizabeth Arden, and showed the 44-year-old actress complete her routine using the label's range of products.

After cleansing her face, Reese gave her ''skin a little drink'' with the brand's $20 Eight Hour Miracle Hydrating Mist, before following up with the moisturiser.

She said: ''It's so amazing because I have dry skin. I put it on at night and I wake up in the morning and my skin is so soft. Don't forget your neck!''

The 'Legally Blonde' star concluded her skincare routine with the $24 Eight Hour Cream Lip Protectant stick, before declaring she was ''ready for bed''.

She added: ''A little self-care, a good book, and it's time for a good night sleep. Night, everybody!''

Reese has served as the face of Elizabeth Arden for the past three years, and previously praised the brand's Prevage Progressive Renewal Treatment - a four-part, four-week treatment that costs $162 and uses lactic acid and gluconolactone to boost cell turnover and reveal polished - for helping her keep her skin healthy.

The 'Morning Show' actress is also a fan of Elizabeth Arden's $36 Ceramide Replenishing Cleansing Oil.

She explained: ''This is great. It takes off all my make-up and it makes my skin so soft and moisturised. Love this!''

When she's not using Elizabeth Arden products, Reese swears by her $95 NuVibe RX Amethyst Massaging Beauty Roller, saying it helps keep her dark circles at bay.

She said: ''It feels so good. I do it in the morning, too, a little bit. And then it helps me get rid of the dark circles.''