Reese Witherspoon has revealed that she moved to LA to escape the conservative vaules of the town where she grew up.
The 'Little Fires Everywhere' actress was raised in Tennessee and has always ''challenged'' the belief systems that surrounded her but whenever she's returned, her values have been dismissed as ''crazy''.
She said: ''When I would go back home I was always the person who comes from Los Angeles with all the crazy ideas.
''I grew up in a very conservative family and a very conservative society, so I have always challenged the ideas and the belief systems that I grew up with.
''That's probably why I moved so far away - to meet people who have similar ideas to my own.''
Reese - who has children Ava, 20, and Deacon, 16, from her marriage to Ryan Phillippe and seven-year-old Tennessee with husband Jim Toth - felt like she could do anything after becoming a mother because carrying a child is so ''challenging''.
She told OK! magazine: ''After you have a child, you have this amazing feeling that you can accomplish anything because it is so challenging on your body and your mind. It changes your entire life.
''I feel like if you can adapt to that, and do it to the best of your ability, it's a great achievement in life.''
But the 44-year-old star also became more ''vulnerable'' when she had children and it ''wrecks'' her whenever anything bad happens to her brood.
She said: ''It makes you incredibly vulnerable. It feels like you're walking around with your heart outside your body.
''If anything happens to my children, it wrecks me. If they suffer or if they feel sad, it really makes me feel bad.
''As a mother, I feel like the most important thing you have to do is to be there, to be consistent, and be part of their lives.''
