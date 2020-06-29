Reese Witherspoon was delighted to be mistaken for Carrie Underwood.

The 44-year-old actress was out with her husband Jim Toth when she was stopped in a car park and asked if she was the 37-year-old singer, much to her pleasure.

She tweeted: ''To the woman in the parking lot who just asked me if I was Carrie Underwood. You officially made my day!''

And the 'Two Black Cadillacs' singer was equally thrilled when she heard about the mix-up.

She replied to Reese's tweet: ''YOUR day?!?!?!?! That lady just made my whole life!''

The fan, Noha Hamid, who had got the 'Little Fires Everywhere' actress confused with Carrie also commented on Reese's post and admitted she realised too late who the star really was but had initially been confused as she was wearing a protective face mask and a hat.

She posted: ''OMGGGG! That was ME. Haha, I swear when I walked away I was like wait, that was totally Reese Witherspoon! I could barley see your face cause the mask and hat but I knew you looked so familiar haha. I LOVE YOU @ReeseW.(sic)''

Noha had earlier posted to TikTok to talk about her ''crazy'' mistake.

She said in a video: ''Okay, so craziest things just happened. I'm with my husband eating at a BBQ place and I swear I see a lady with her husband and kid.

''I'm like, that looks just like a celebrity and I'm trying to think who... and I'm like, 'Who? Carrie Underwood?'

''So I wait until she goes back to her car so I can ask her, not in front of everyone, to blow her cover.

''And then she goes, 'Hey, no I'm not Carrie Underwood but have a great day.'''