Reese Witherspoon is having the ''time of [her] life''.

The 44-year-old actress has let go of the fears and insecurities that plagued the early years of her career and she's much more content now.

She gushed: ''I'm having the time of my life. I feel much more centred now, compared to when I was younger.

''I used to be worried all the time and so concerned with, 'Am I a good actor? Do people take me seriously? Am I funny? Am I not funny?' ''Now, I'm just calm.''

The 'Little Fires Everywhere' star is kept busy not just by her acting career and family life but her production work through her company Hello Sunshine and she's happy to keep pushing herself to her limits while she's able to be so busy.

She said: ''I sleep when I sleep. It's just a great time.

''My dad always used to say, 'You gotta make hay while the sun shines.'

''I'm just trying hard to bring great parts for women to the screen.''

Reese's determination to start the company came when she decided to act on her frustrations at a lack of female-centred projects.

She said: ''I started out when I was 14 years old and I was frequently the only woman on a movie set.

''As I got older, that narrative just kept perpetuating.

''I thought, 'That's it. I've had enough. Nobody is developing movies for women that put women at the centre of the story.

'''I'm just going to spend my own money.'

''So I self-funded a company.''

Meanwhile, the blonde beauty - who has Ava, 20, and Deacon, 16, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe and seven-year-old Tennessee with spouse Jim Toth - is fascinated with the way parenting has changed in the time between having her eldest and youngest children, but her main priorities will always be keeping her brood safe and happy.

She added to HELLO! magazine: ''It's interesting because I've been a parent for a long time, since 1999.

''Parenting has changed so much in 20 years.

''The most important thing is that my kids are safe, healthy and happy. ''Everything else is just icing.''