Reese Witherspoon doesn't fear death because she believes in a ''higher power''.

The 'Big Little Lies' star has revealed she isn't worried about her life coming to an end in the future, because she is confident she will go to ''heaven'' once she passes away.

Reese explained her stance on death as her co-star Nicole Kidman recalled a time in which she told Reese she ''thinks about it all the time''.

Speaking in a piece for the LA Times, Nicole said: ''[I asked Reese] 'Do you ever think about dying, Reese? Because I think about it all the time.' And she's like, 'Nope, I don't think about it because I know where I'm going.' I wish I had her certainty. Reese doesn't fear things, that's for certain.''

And the 44-year-old actress explained in the publication's interview: ''I don't have a lot of fear, that's true. There's a time and a purpose and a place, and I don't fear death, because I know there's heaven. I know it.

''I believe deeply that there's a higher power - and I don't know what that is - but I just don't fear dying. A lot of people have these repressive experiences with religion, and I didn't. I felt this incredible acceptance and that everyone has a gift and we're all God's children and your purpose in the world is to find the gifts that God gave you.''

Meanwhile, Reese - who has Ava, 20, and Deacon, 16, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe and seven-year-old Tennessee with spouse Jim Toth - recently revealed she's having the ''time of [her] life'' right now, and said she couldn't be happier with how her life is panning out.

She gushed: ''I'm having the time of my life. I feel much more centred now, compared to when I was younger.

''I used to be worried all the time and so concerned with, 'Am I a good actor? Do people take me seriously? Am I funny? Am I not funny?' ''Now, I'm just calm.''