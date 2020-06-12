Reese Witherspoon doesn't fear death because she believes in a ''higher power'', and thinks she will go to ''heaven'' once she passes away.
Reese Witherspoon doesn't fear death because she believes in a ''higher power''.
The 'Big Little Lies' star has revealed she isn't worried about her life coming to an end in the future, because she is confident she will go to ''heaven'' once she passes away.
Reese explained her stance on death as her co-star Nicole Kidman recalled a time in which she told Reese she ''thinks about it all the time''.
Speaking in a piece for the LA Times, Nicole said: ''[I asked Reese] 'Do you ever think about dying, Reese? Because I think about it all the time.' And she's like, 'Nope, I don't think about it because I know where I'm going.' I wish I had her certainty. Reese doesn't fear things, that's for certain.''
And the 44-year-old actress explained in the publication's interview: ''I don't have a lot of fear, that's true. There's a time and a purpose and a place, and I don't fear death, because I know there's heaven. I know it.
''I believe deeply that there's a higher power - and I don't know what that is - but I just don't fear dying. A lot of people have these repressive experiences with religion, and I didn't. I felt this incredible acceptance and that everyone has a gift and we're all God's children and your purpose in the world is to find the gifts that God gave you.''
Meanwhile, Reese - who has Ava, 20, and Deacon, 16, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe and seven-year-old Tennessee with spouse Jim Toth - recently revealed she's having the ''time of [her] life'' right now, and said she couldn't be happier with how her life is panning out.
She gushed: ''I'm having the time of my life. I feel much more centred now, compared to when I was younger.
''I used to be worried all the time and so concerned with, 'Am I a good actor? Do people take me seriously? Am I funny? Am I not funny?' ''Now, I'm just calm.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Reese Witherspoon is so likeable that she can carry even the most hackneyed of romantic...
Time is an extraordinarily complicated thing which does not always behave in the way you...
Alice (Reese Witherspoon) is a 40-year-old single mother of two young daughters living in Los...
US intelligence services have been following the exploits of a Mexican drug Cartel lieutenant for...
Like the Thomas Pynchon novel it's based on, this film remains infuriatingly evasive as its...
Reese Witherspoon gives a beautifully stripped-back performance in this epic journey based on the memoir...
Larry "Doc" Sportello (Joaquin Phoenix) is a simple man. When he's not abusing illicit substances,...
The cast and crew of forthcoming drama biopic 'Wild' talk about Jean-Marc Vallée's direction and...
Those who have read the blockbuster novel may be disappointed to know that author Gillian...
Doc Sportello (Joaquin Phoenix) is a private investigator living in Los Angeles during the tail...
When young Cheryl Strayed loses her beloved mother, her entire world seems to come crashing...