Reese Witherspoon's son Deacon Phillippe has released his debut single.

The 16-year-old aspiring artist - whose father is the 'Big Little Lies' star's ex-husband Ryan Phillippe - teamed up with Nina Nesbitt on their new track 'Long Run'.

He wrote on Instagram: ''Long Run out now on all platforms ... hope you guys enjoy link in bio ... @ninanesbitt lets goooo (sic)''

Whilst Nina shared in her own post: ''I just need to know that you're in it, for the long run. OUT AT MIDNIGHT. @deaconphillippe (sic)''

Nina has been teasing the release of new music on her social media channels.

She wrote: ''my face this week because my emails are no longer just uber eats offers & amazon shipping confirmations AND INSTEAD ABOUT THE SONG I'M RELEASING ON FRIDAY ... can't wait for you all to hear it ... (sic)''

Nina shocked fans earlier this month when she announced new music was coming by donning a tube top that had the words ''new song this month'' branded on it.

Deacon teased his collaboration in the comments, adding: ''Out here saving 2020.''

The 16-year-old singer is also a keen user of social media app TikTok and he hit the headlines last year, going viral as he tried to explain to his mom what the app did.

In the clip, she said: ''Deacon, this is very important. I've brought you here because I have questions for you.'''

To which he then replied, ''Oh God.''

After he explained just what it entailed she asked him, ''Should I be on TikTok?'', and he laughed and helped her create her first post.