Rebel Wilson has revealed she was meant to play Melissa McCarthy's character in 'Bridesmaids'.

The 'Isn't It Romantic' star auditioned for the hilarious part of Megan in the 2011 rom-com classic, but she was the "second choice".

However, she won over the producers so much that they decided to add her in as Brynn, the roommate to Matt Lucas' character Gil.

Speaking on SiriusXM’s 'The Jess Cagle Show', Rebel spilled: “My character wasn’t supposed to exist in the movie. I’d auditioned for Melissa McCarthy’s character and was like the second choice for that role. And I guess they liked my audition [so] they added me into the film essentially. There was never supposed to be two roommates, only one, so I just kind of added myself in, in a way, to the scenes.”

The movie centres on Kristen Wiig's alter ego Annie Walker, who ruins her friendship with her best friend (Maya Rudolph) Lillian and goes through a tumultuous time with her cop lover Rhodes (Chris O'Dowd) and causes chaos as her pal prepares to tie the knot, before restoring peace.

Kristen also co-produced and co-wrote the script and Rebel recalled how she was given free rein to write in anything she'd like for her role.

She said: “I just remember Kristen [Wiig] was like the biggest comedy star in America at that point. But she literally said ‘whatever you want to do, just go for it. I don’t care. Like if you think it’s funny, want to try it, just go for it.’”'

Bridesmaids' was Rebel's first major acting job in the US and she admitted she felt "very lucky" to star alongside an A-list cast.

She added: “Gosh, we had a fun time. Kristen hired a party bus and I felt very lucky to be there. Cause I was the most junior person in that cast. That was my first job in America.”

Meanwhile, the flick's director Paul Feig recently insisted a 'Bridesmaids' sequel is down to Kristen.

The filmmaker admitted it would take a really clever storyline to make a second film because Kristen's character's situation was resolved.

Asked about doing another film, he explained: "Everybody thinks they want a 'Bridesmaids' sequel."It could be fun, but I always have to say this: 'Bridesmaids' works - you remember all the comedy stuff, that was great, but the reason that movie worked is because it was about Kristen Wiig's character who was a very confident person before the movie began who has this total crash because her bakery goes out of business and everything falls apart in her life.

"So we meet her and she's a disaster.

"She's desperately trying to hang onto this one thing, which is her friendship with Maya Rudolph's character, and that takes her through the fire.

"That's why all this stuff happens, because she's just acting out and trying desperately to save things, and by the end she heals herself, as much as you can. That's what you latch onto in that film."

The 'A Simple Favor' helmer added that it would have to be a plot that is "emotionally engaging" to work.

He concluded: "So to do a sequel, I think you're basically just gonna have to have a funny wedding."And I've seen those movies a million times and some of them are good and some of them are like, okay, whatever.

"It's obviously up to Kristen, she's the keeper of the keys on that, but it would have to be something that you can emotionally engage in again and not just go, 'It's Megan's crazy wedding in the Bahamas!' and all kinds of hijinks happen."That could be funny, but I just think you need more for a movie to be great."