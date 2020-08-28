Rebel Wilson is only eight kilograms from her goal weight.

The 'Pitch Perfect' star celebrated with a ''bottle of water'' as she revealed she is just eight kilograms off her goal weight of 75kg.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: ''Thanks for all the love so far on my 'Year of Health' journey - when I was reaching for the candies last night after dinner I thought to myself 'hmmmm ... better not' and had a bottle of water instead x 8kg's to go until I hit my goal - hopefully I can do it by the end of the year x (sic)''

Meanwhile, Rebel previously revealed she is aiming to get to 165 pounds, and though she admitted she faces ''constant setbacks'', she's doing everything in her power to succeed and lose the weight she wants.

Alongside a snap of herself in her gym wear in her living room, Rebel wrote: ''Even if you have to crawl towards your goals, keep going x it will be worth it. Try and give a little bit of effort each day...I know some days are frustrating as hell, you feel like giving up, you get annoyed at the lack of progress...but good things are coming your way. What are your goals this year? I'll be honest with you guys - with my 'Year of Health' mission I'm trying to get to 75kg's (165 pounds) and career wise am trying to get one of my movies into production before the end of the year! Both of these things are requiring a daily effort and there's constant set backs - but I'm working hard. (sic)''

Rebel had previously revealed she lost eight pounds in just four days performing the dance scenes for 'Cats' because of all the ''physicality'' it required.

She shared at the time: ''I lost eight pounds, shooting my number, in four days. One, because there's a lot of physicality ...

''But also, they heated up the set very high, to almost 100 Fahrenheit, so that we could never cool down. These people are like, the best dancers in the whole world, so they can't cool their muscles down or they could get an injury and they'd be out of the film ... So they'd heat up the set like a sauna so we would never cool down, but made it pretty uncomfortable.''