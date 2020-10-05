Rebel Wilson's health journey has "made fashion even more fun".
The 'Pitch Perfect' star has dropped an impressive amount of weight already and it has made her much more "adventurous" when it comes to her fashion choices.
A source told People magazine: "Her health journey has made fashion more fun for her and she loves trying new things, new designers and being adventurous."
And Rebel is now only eight kilograms from her goal weight.
Taking to Instagram, she wrote: "Thanks for all the love so far on my 'Year of Health' journey - when I was reaching for the candies last night after dinner I thought to myself 'hmmmm ... better not' and had a bottle of water instead x 8kg's to go until I hit my goal - hopefully I can do it by the end of the year x (sic)"
Rebel had previously revealed she is aiming to get to 165 pounds, and though she admitted she faces "constant setbacks", she's doing everything in her power to succeed and lose the weight she wants.
Alongside a snap of herself in her gym wear in her living room, Rebel wrote: "Even if you have to crawl towards your goals, keep going x it will be worth it. Try and give a little bit of effort each day...I know some days are frustrating as hell, you feel like giving up, you get annoyed at the lack of progress...but good things are coming your way. What are your goals this year?
"I'll be honest with you guys - with my 'Year of Health' mission I'm trying to get to 75kg's (165 pounds) and career wise am trying to get one of my movies into production before the end of the year! Both of these things are requiring a daily effort and there's constant set backs - but I'm working hard. (sic)"
