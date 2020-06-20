Rebel Wilson hates that men get very ''intimidated'' by her because she is a comedienne.
Rebel Wilson hates that men get very ''intimidated'' by her.
The 'Pitch Perfect' star has insisted she is the ''nicest, most down-to-earth person'' and finds it frustrating that men won't date her because they feel ''uncomfortable'' with her as she is a comedian.
She said: ''I feel like I'm the nicest, most down-to-earth person. But you can see it in their eyes, they get very intimidated. And I don't know why. Do they think I'm gonna make a joke about them at the BAFTAs or something? I don't know.''I think the psychology behind it is that comedy is power. If you've got the ability to make people laugh, you have an inherent sense of power with that. And sometimes men feel uncomfortable with women having that. But of course, women have always been funny and talented. Maybe that's scary.''
And the 40-year-old actress says funny men are ''never interested'' in her, something which she finds really bizarre.
Speaking to the independent.co.uk, she added: ''I've come across a weird thing romantically. I've often been interested in funny men, but funny men are never interested, romantically, in funny women. Never.''And I don't quite understand, because people always say they value a sense of humour in a person, but yet when a woman is funny.''
Meanwhile, Rebel previously insisted she is ''still single''.
She said: ''I'm not on it [the dating site] though because I would clearly get bombarded, yet I'm still single. I try to help people date better in America because people do crazy stuff over there ... Tips like not ghosting people, not just sending eggplant emoji ... More common sense but you'd be surprised!''
