Rebel Wilson claims she saw Ben Affleck on celebrity dating app Raya.

The 40-year-old actress revealed she has been unlucky in love during the coronavirus pandemic, and she hasn't been able to find a partner on the global platform, which is said to be used by actors, models, musicians and athletes.

Speaking to Australian radio station Nova 96.9's 'Fitzy & Wippa' show, she said: ''[I've seen] Ben Affleck!

''I hear Channing Tatum's on there, but he hasn't come up on my feed yet so I'll keep swiping!''

Meanwhile, Rebel admitted travel restrictions in place due to the current global health crisis have impacted her dating life.

She added: ''The problem is you can't meet anybody! They're normally overseas or interstate and some states still have their borders closed.

''I'm not a danger!''

Rebel has had some success on Raya in the past, as she admitted she enjoyed a date with a model.

Speaking last year, she said: ''I've met some really nice people from it. I went out with an Aussie male model from it. He was a lovely chap. It went better than I thought [it would].''

However, she has confessed she ''intimidates'' people on dates because the men are scared of her position as a Hollywood star.

She previously admitted: ''People get very intimidated, which is weird, the idea that I would be intimidating to anyone.

''But it happens all the time, to the point that someone I really liked was so intimidated and got a lot of anxiety and couldn't have a relationship with me because I'm in the public eye.

''They didn't want that, so that kind of sucked. If someone thinks they're on a date with Fat Amy, that's not going to happen. Sorry, I can be almost as much fun, but I'm not like that in real life.''