Rebel Wilson has claimed she was ''paid a lot of money'' to stay ''bigger'', as she spoke about her decision to embark on a health journey.
Rebel Wilson has claimed she was ''paid a lot of money'' to stay ''bigger''.
The 40-year-old actress is known for her curvy figure, and after deciding to embark on a healthy eating journey, she has now revealed film executives used to pay her to keep her fuller frame because it accentuated her comedic roles.
Rebel - who is best known for her role as Fat Amy in the 'Pitch Perfect' franchise - said: ''Weirdly this year was always going to be the year of health. I've been naming my years now, and, that's kind of having these resolutions but for the whole year.
''I always thought that I may be psychic and I always felt this year I wasn't really going to work much.
''I turned 40 as well in March and so I thought, this is gonna be it. This is going to be the year for me to just concentrate on the health benefits.
''It's not like I want to lose weight and get to around a certain number. It's more than that, it's about dealing mentally with with why I was overeating and I had a job where I was paid a lot of money to be bigger, at times which kind of can mess with your head a bit.''
The 'LOL: Last One Laughing' star has been trying ''a lot of different things'' in a bid to be more healthy, and is considering documenting her journey in a book in order to help others.
Speaking to The Sun newspaper, she added: ''So now I'm just trying to work on the mental side and the physical job and doing a lot of personal training and, and on the nutrition side like it's, it's cool I should probably write a book at some point about it because people seem to be interested.
''There's no real simple answer to it. I've been trying a lot of different things and to be healthy.''
Meanwhile, Rebel recently revealed she's on a mission to achieve her goal weight of 165 lbs. by the end of this year, as she shared a motivational message with everyone who has been struggling with their ''progress'' during the coronavirus pandemic.
She wrote on social media: ''Even if you have to crawl towards your goals, keep going x it will be worth it. Try and give a little bit of effort each day...I know some days are frustrating as hell, you feel like giving up, you get annoyed at the lack of progress...but good things are coming your way.
''What are your goals this year? I'll be honest with you guys - with my 'Year of Health' mission I'm trying to get to 75kg's (165 pounds) and career wise am trying to get one of my movies into production before the end of the year!
''Both of these things are requiring a daily effort and there's constant set backs - but I'm working hard. (sic)''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
It has been a few years since the Barden Bellas graduated from college, and while...
Nearly 25 years after the sitcom debuted, Edina and Patsy arrive on the big screen...
Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie reunites the pairing of Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley on screen...
Although it contains some memorably outrageous comedy moments, this movie (retitled The Brothers Grimsby for...
There isn't much originality in this rude female-led comedy, but its observations on single life...
When Alice finds herself single after her last relationship comes to an end, her friend...
Nobby and Sebastian are long lost brothers who live completely different lives. Sebastian is a...
Po the giant panda may be ever increasing his prowess at kung-fu, but he still...
In 2012, Pitch Perfect came out of nowhere to become one of the most-loved comedies...
Suspended after an unfortunate incident of accidental nudity during a performance of Miley Cyrus' 'Wrecking...
The Barden Bellas are back after their impressive victory in a national a cappella chorus...
Now in its third instalment, it's clearer than ever that this franchise is based on...
University all girl a cappella chorus The Barden Bellas are making a return to the...