Rebecca Hall would be prepared to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) despite her performance in 'Iron Man 3' being heavily cut in the final film.
Rebecca Hall would be open to returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).
The 39-year-old actor appeared in the 2013 superhero film 'Iron Man 3' but her role as Maya Hansen was heavily cut from the final movie, although she admits that she would work with the studio again due to the "crazy" nature of the film industry, even though her character died in the flick.
Rebecca told the Metro newspaper: "This industry is too crazy and unpredictable and there is so much nonsense I don't think it's worth bearing grudges. I don't go around saying I will never work with Marvel again, though I don't think I could, because they killed off that character."
Hall's role in 'Iron Man 3' was greatly reduced in the final cut and she made it clear to producers on 'Godzilla vs. Kong' that she wanted to be informed if plans for the story were going to be changed.
The 'Night House' star explained: "It was a big stipulation I had on 'Godzilla vs. Kong' that if you are going to change the story halfway through shooting, I would like to know about it well in advance and I would like to be heard if I don't agree with it, which they were really respectful about."
Rebecca continued: "As actors, we make endless leaps of faith on films that we have no control over whether they're going to come out good or not. So it is frustrating and unfair if you sign up to do one job and then halfway through filming it you find out you're a completely different character from what you imagined."
Live music returned to Dreamland in Margate in spectacular fashion as Sports Team brought their 'Bus Trip All-Dayer' back to the seaside town for the...
Wolf Alice are nominated for the third time and Arlo Parks is an unsurprising first-time nominee.
Well before they enjoyed meteoric success with 'The Black Parade', My Chemical Romance started their musical journey with another concept album, 'I...
Willow Smith and more rocked a buzzcut for so many reasons.
Normani and Cardi B dispense with the need to maintain any resemblance of social distancing as they get up-close and personal in the video their...
'Diamond Life', released on the 16th July 1984, is not only a significant album in it's own right, it's a cultural touchstone and a near perfect...
The resurrection of punk presents an exciting year for music.
The rather astonishing true story of the creation of the Wonder Woman character, this is...
While Wonder Woman remains one of the most important female heroines in the history of...
For his adaptation of the Roald Dahl classic, Steven Spielberg reunited with screenwriter Melissa Mathison,...
One of Roald Dahl's most popular children's novels The BFG is once again going to...
Sophie and the other girls at Mrs. Clonkers orphanage share a big sleeping dorm and...
Sophie has spent her life alone. She lives in an orphanage full of girls just...
Marketed as a horror-thriller, this sharply well-made film is actually a bleak drama with a...
Simon and Robyn barely have time to contemplate their perfect lives with their happy marriage...
When a French filmmaker travels to Belgium to film a German story in English, it's...
Far too slow-paced to work as a thriller and too shallow to properly challenge us...
Computer genius Will Caster is involved in a technological program exploring the world-changing possibilities of...
Will Caster is a computer scientist researching technology into the possibilities of artificial intelligence. After...
Martin and Claudia are two lawyers who were formerly in a relationship. They are roped...
Changing the writer and director for this third Iron Man movie turns out to be...