Rebecca Gayheart is parenting ''pretty much solo'' amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 48-year-old actress has daughters Billie, 10, and Georgia, eight, with her estranged husband Eric Dane, and has said the global health crisis has made it ''difficult'' for them to co-parent, leaving Rebecca to do most of the work herself.

She said: ''[I've been parenting] pretty much solo. With the pandemic and the social distancing, [it] has been difficult. But they've been here with me so that's been good. [It's] very consistent that they've been in one place.''

The 'Scream 2' star says things haven't been easy, as she's also been trying to keep track of her mental health whilst staying at home amid the pandemic.

She added: ''My kids and I were [recently] bickering and I was screaming at them. I was like, 'Why am I doing this? This is ridiculous.' ''

During her time at home with her daughters, Rebecca has been making sure to spend time educating them on important topics, and says she's been discussing homelessness with them recently.

Rebecca - who also takes her children to donate their leftover food to food banks - told Us Weekly magazine: ''They're like, 'Why wouldn't someone help them? You're supposed to help people in need.' It's complicated. It's very hard to get children to understand because it is a very complicated issue. No one has a perfect solution, but I always say it starts at home.''

Meanwhile, Rebecca split from 'Grey's Anatomy' actor Eric in 2018 after 14 years together.

They said in a joint statement: ''After 14 years together we have decided that ending our marriage is the best decision for our family.

''We will continue our friendship and work as a team to co-parent our two beautiful girls as they are the most important thing in the world to us.''