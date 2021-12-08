Former 'X Factor' star Rebecca Ferguson will retire from music after releasing her new album 'Heaven Part 2' next year.
Rebecca Ferguson has announced her retirement from the music business.
The 35-year-old singer - who rose to fame as the runner-up on 'The X Factor' in 2010 - has campaigned against alleged bullying and exploitation of artists in the industry, and she has now confirmed her upcoming album 'Heaven Part 2' will be her "final" release.
She's quoted by the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column as saying: "My final album will drop next year and will be a combination of songs I have written over the past 10 years.
"After my retirement, I will dedicate my time and energy into helping and nurturing emerging artists and fighting for better treatment."
Meanwhile, she has hit out at unfair streaming revenue for artists, and insisted the "current model is not sustainable".
She added: "They create 'art' as it's who they are - we should not exploit that fact!
"Nobody is more important than the creator, without the creators of music there are no independent or major labels!
"If songwriters are struggling to pay their rent the industry will naturally fail or evolve into something else as the current model is not sustainable."
Her comments come after she revealed the news on Twitter this week, and revealed her fifth studio album will serve as a follow-up to 2011 debut 'Heaven'.
She tweeted: "10 years today I released my first album Heaven...
"A young woman telling her story through songs, this album took me around the world and changed my life!
"I am grateful to all of the people involved! We created a classic album that is still listened to today.
"I look forward to concluding my career with my next album a follow on from this album (Heaven pt 2)
"I am grateful for the career I have had in music, I’ve achieved all that I ever wanted to achieve in music I’m now excited for my next chapter."
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
We didn't expect these rockers to be so into the Swedish pop group.
Is there anyone worth mentioning that Dave hasn't worked with?
These deliciously witchy tunes are perfect for Halloween.
From Psycho Killer to the Monster Mash, these Halloween songs are classics.
After 'Life Won't Wait', and in between 'Rancid 5' and 'Indestructible', Tim Armstrong somehow found time to form his new band - Transplants, and...
With a cast and crew packed with A-list talent, this film seems like it should...
Harry Hole is an experienced detective who comes across one of the strangest murder cases...
When P. T. Barnum (Hugh Jackman) loses his business when the company goes bankrupt, he's...
Like a mash-up of Alien and Gravity, this ripping sci-fi horror movie is very effective...
On board the International Space Station, a group of astronauts and scientists are risking their...
As the director of The Help, Tate Taylor may seem like an odd choice to...
Although this comedy-drama seems to have been written specifically to give Meryl Streep a chance...
The protagonist Rachel Watson (Emily Blunt) in The Girl On The Train is a troubled...
Katya and Alexander were never meant to fall in love but that's exactly what happened....
The shows Florence Foster Jenkins put on were true spectacles but there were only a...
Florence Foster Jenkins was never what you might call a 'naturally' talented opera singer, however...
Writer-director Christopher McQuarrie brings a dark and gritty tone to this larger-than-life franchise. Along with...
The IMF (Impossible Mission Force) have been active for years, but it's time has run...
Despite their countless missions, most of which deemed impossible, the IMF is closing down. Considered...