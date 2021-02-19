Rebecca Ferguson and Nile Rodgers have reunited on new single 'No Words Needed'.
Rebecca Ferguson has released her new single, 'No Words Needed'.
The former 'X Factor' runner-up has been working on her first album since 2016's 'Superwoman' with Chic legend Nile Rodgers, who co-wrote the funky new track.
Nile said of their musical bond: "We just have an undeniable chemistry. Every time we get together it feels like something special happens."
Rebecca added: “Working with Nile never gets old, I’m still in awe of his talent. ‘No Words Needed’ came together in a fit of creativity. I can’t wait to keep working with him.”
The pair's latest song, which was recorded at the iconic Abbey Road Studios in London, follows 2020's 'Nothing Left But Family', which the 'Le Freak' hitmaker featured on.
The duo have been busy working on the 34-year-old singer-songwriter's upcoming fifth studio album, which she plans to tour once the coronavirus restrictions are lifted.
Meanwhile, away from music, last year saw Rebecca launch a beauty website named Equal Skin.
The singer started her new website in lockdown and uses it to share her “beauty and skincare tips” with the world.
She tweeted at the time: “I decided to create A beauty and lifestyle blog /website whilst in lockdown, I will be posting some videos from my home during lockdown sharing all of my beauty and skincare tips! click subscribe when you go to http://equalskin.co.uk (sic)”
'No Words Needed' is available to stream now.
