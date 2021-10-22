Rebecca Ferguson has revealed that she had doubts about playing Lady Jessica in 'Dune' when she was first approached by Denis Villeneuve.
Rebecca Ferguson had her doubts before taking the part of Lady Jessica in 'Dune'.
The 38-year-old actress stars in Denis Villeneuve's new sci-fi epic but admits that she was unconvinced when the director first approached her about taking the part.
Rebecca told Variety: "When he explained the character, I thought, really? You want me to be regal and poised and ask me to do a role that I have played so many times before? I would literally be a teapot for you, but I don't think that's the role for me, dude."
The actress has forged a reputation for scene-stealing from male stars in films such as 'The Greatest Showman' and 'Doctor Sleep' and believes it is down to attitudes in the movie industry.
Ferguson said: "Would we also say that I'm constantly in the background of a more famous man?
"It's true, and it doesn't have to do with the man or the people that I work with. We're quite used to the structures of a film, and it will be 'Famous man, and then a famous woman.'
"Thankfully, we're getting into a world that will celebrate other types of dynamics, whether its friendship or sexuality or whatever. I guess I fall into maybe the last push of the old-school thinking."
Rebecca revealed that she may consider featuring in smaller films to establish herself as a leading actress after discussing the issue with co-star Timothee Chalamet.
The 'Mission: Impossible – Fallout' star said: "Timothee and I had a great conversation one day. He was explaining what it felt like to be coming into the enormity of this movie, a possible new bloody 'Star Wars'-level franchise, when he comes from indies and smaller sets.
"His technique and process became very different due to the independence of his films. I come from a world of enormous projects; I haven't done indies. I'm seeking where he's come from."
